Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan urged all Pakistanis, especially youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in country's history.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said we have a lot of catching up to do. He also shared a graphic image showing that the world average has 422 trees for every person, while Pakistan has just five trees for an individual.

The PM said the image showed Canada has 10,163 trees per person, Greenland 4,964, Australia 3,266, the United States 699, France 203, Ethiopia 143, China 130, the United Kingdom 47, and India 28 trees per person.

