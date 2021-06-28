Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: India is investigating the suspected use of drones by separatist militants after two explosions rocked an Indian Air Force Station in the northern region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), two senior security officials said on Sunday. The explosions in the early hours of Sunday injured two people and caused minor damage to a building, the officials said. They added that the blasts have caused concern in security circles as they could mark the first time that drones have been used in an attack in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday that elections would be held there once constituencies in the region have been reconfigured following the revocation two years ago of the region's semi-autonomous statehood.