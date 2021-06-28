ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Damjanovic becomes Asian Champions League's record scorer

AFP 28 Jun 2021

DOHA: Dejan Damjanovic made history as the all-time highest scorer in the history of the Asian Champions League on Sunday but his spectacular accomplishment went in vain as Cerezo Osaka rallied from a goal down to beat Kitchee 2-1. The 39-year-old forward, who played for top Chinese and South Korean sides before signing for Hong Kong's leading club this season, struck in the 38th minute against Cerezo Osaka to record his 38th goal in the tournament, beating the previous record held by South Korean Lee Gong-gook.

Damjanovic had equalled Lee's mark of 37 goals when he scored for Kitchee in their opening Group J match against Thailand's Port FC on Thursday, helping his side grab three points with a 2-0 victory.

On Sunday, the Montenegrin displayed his trademark calmness to collect a pass from Brazilian Cleiton to slot home from 14 yards to put the Hong Kong League champions ahead in Buriram, Thailand.

It was almost a copy of the goal he had scored against Port FC but unlike on Thursday, he ended up on the losing side as Cerezo Osaka hit back twice in three minutes in the second half.

Also in Group J, Port FC thrashed depleted Guangzhou FC 3-0 to record their first-ever win in the competition.

Missing several stars, including players from the national side due to China's strict coronavirus protocols, 2015 champions Guangzhou are fielding a largely under-23 side at this year's event. But their youngsters were found wanting yet again as they crashed to their second straight defeat, following their 2-0 loss to Cerezo Osaka on Thursday.

