West Indies beat South Africa in first T20

ST. GEORGE'S, (Grenada): West Indies defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the first T20 International of a five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday. Brief scores: South Africa 160-6 (R. van der Dussen 56 n.o., Q. de Kock 37, T. Bavuma 22; F. Allen 2-18, D. Bravo, 2-30) v West Indies 162-2 off 15 overs (E. Lewis 71, C. Gayle 32 n.o., A. Fletcher 30; T. Shamsi 1-27).