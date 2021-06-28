ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Uzbek investment to be increased: Okibjon

Recorder Report 28 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The investors of Uzbekistan have already made investment in Pakistan, which will be increased in future, deputy governor of Namangan region of Uzbekistan, Inamov Okibjon, said.

"Uzbek government is cooperating with Pakistan in health and education sectors while tourism and cultural ties are being expanded," Inamov Okibjon, who is heading a 14-member delegation consisting deputy ministers of Investment and foreign trade departments, senior officials and top businessman of Namangan region said during a meeting with Pakistani businessmen here at Governor House on Sunday.

Both Uzbek and Pakistani businessmen agreed to promote cooperation in trade, economy, culture and other areas of common interest. Pakistani businessmen Mian Ahsan, Talat Mehmood, Anwar A. Ghani, Anjum Nisar, Azmat Saeed, Awais Rauf, Fawad Mukhtar and others discussed investment opportunities in Uzbekistan with their Uzbek counterparts.

Uzbek delegation members expressed interest to invest in Pakistan in various sectors and lauded the government efforts to facilitate foreign investors.

Talking to delegation, Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar said that both Pakistan and Uzbekistan has long and deep historical cultural ties, both countries are getting closer and closer with passage of time. Railway corridor from Uzbekistan to Afghan city Mazar Sharif and Peshawar is a historical project through which economic routes to China and Europe can be linked, he added.

The governor maintained that cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in trade, economy and energy needs to be strengthened; all foreign investors intending to invest in Pakistan will be provided all out facilities and security.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

INVESTMENT Deputy Governor Okibjon Uzbek investment

Uzbek investment to be increased: Okibjon

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Women hijab, dresses: Ulema support PM's remarks: Ashrafi

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Ours is bottom-up approach to building economy: Tarin

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.