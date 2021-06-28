Uzbek investment to be increased: Okibjon

LAHORE: The investors of Uzbekistan have already made investment in Pakistan, which will be increased in future, deputy governor of Namangan region of Uzbekistan, Inamov Okibjon, said.

"Uzbek government is cooperating with Pakistan in health and education sectors while tourism and cultural ties are being expanded," Inamov Okibjon, who is heading a 14-member delegation consisting deputy ministers of Investment and foreign trade departments, senior officials and top businessman of Namangan region said during a meeting with Pakistani businessmen here at Governor House on Sunday.

Both Uzbek and Pakistani businessmen agreed to promote cooperation in trade, economy, culture and other areas of common interest. Pakistani businessmen Mian Ahsan, Talat Mehmood, Anwar A. Ghani, Anjum Nisar, Azmat Saeed, Awais Rauf, Fawad Mukhtar and others discussed investment opportunities in Uzbekistan with their Uzbek counterparts.

Uzbek delegation members expressed interest to invest in Pakistan in various sectors and lauded the government efforts to facilitate foreign investors.

Talking to delegation, Governor Punjab Ch. Mohammad Sarwar said that both Pakistan and Uzbekistan has long and deep historical cultural ties, both countries are getting closer and closer with passage of time. Railway corridor from Uzbekistan to Afghan city Mazar Sharif and Peshawar is a historical project through which economic routes to China and Europe can be linked, he added.

The governor maintained that cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in trade, economy and energy needs to be strengthened; all foreign investors intending to invest in Pakistan will be provided all out facilities and security.

