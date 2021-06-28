Public sector hospitals: 'Over 304,300 Covid-19 patients recovered'

LAHORE: As many as 304,319 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 152 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.

This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab today. He said that decline in wave of Corona pandemic was witnessed in the province which reflect that out of 6,992 beds reserved in all govt. hospitals for corona patients, 6387 beds were lying unoccupied. Likewise, 1355 beds reserved in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 1177 beds were vacant so far.

Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan said that the department had arranged 3099 beds in Isolation wards of all govt. hospitals in the province, out of which, 2959 beds were vacant. However, 346 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 317 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3176 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of government and 2833 beds are vacant. In hospitals of Lahore, 768 beds reserved in HDU and 655 beds are unoccupied, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021