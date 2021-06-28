Truck, train collision: Railways' registers FIR against owner, driver

KARACHI: Karachi Railways has registered the First Information Report against the owner and driver of trailer truck, loaded with a heavy LPG cylinder that collided with Peshawar-destined 47Up Rehman Baba Express Saturday evening.

The FIR has been lodged in Railways Police station Hyderabad under the clauses 126, 128 and 129 of Railways Act, 29 RRAO, and 34, 337A, 279 and 427 PPC.

As per officials, the driver of the trailer truck violated the necessary rules to be observed fully at manned level crossings. His dangerous endeavour led to a collision with the locomotive of moving train at the level crossing.

"The reckless act of trailer truck driver not only caused damages to locomotive, luggage van and track but endangered the lives of passengers travelling in the train," reads the FIR. Karachi Railways has sought legal action against the train owner and driver for that accident through the FIR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021