Upcoming week to register rains intermittently

LAHORE: The upcoming week would register more spells of rains intermittently, said Met Office. Already, a good spell of rain occurred on Saturday morning that brought mercury level down to 24 degree Celsius on the low and 39 degree Celsius on the high. Light rain accompanied by cool wind on late Friday night turned the weather pleasant and brought the mercury considerably down. Rain caused disruption of electricity in parts of the city as more than 85 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging various parts of the city into darkness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021