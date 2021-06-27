ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gas crisis: Textile exporters warn of relocating to other countries

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Textile makers and exporters on Saturday threatened to relocate their manufacturing units to other countries because of the gas supplies crisis in Karachi, hitting hard the industrial output. This decision came at the meeting of textile exporters held at the PHMA House Karachi on Saturday June 26, according to Jawed Bilwani, Chief Coordinator, Pakistan Apparel Forum.

At the meeting, they constituted their due-diligence committee to look into the relocating their manufacturing units to some other foreign venues since gas supplies have dried down. The committee is assigned to negotiate on the exporters’ demand with the countries having much better business and export friendly policies besides offering the most attractive incentives to their foreign investors.

Since June 11, 2021, Bilwani said that the gas supplies have dried down to the manufacturing units, bringing production to a halt. For 99 working days in the fiscal year 2020-21, he said, gas either supplied with a low pressure or remained suspended to the industries. Some industries having the RLNG connections are striving hard by paying higher bills of Rs1533 per MMBTU just to save the export orders deal, despite a costlier output, he said. He said that how industries can work without the basic raw materials, including gas. There is no chance that the textile export industries will get the required gas smoothly with adequate pressure in future, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

textile mmBtu Jawed Bilwani Textile Exporters Gas crisis

Gas crisis: Textile exporters warn of relocating to other countries

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.