All-out efforts being taken to control rising street crimes: DIG East

KARACHI: DIG East Saqib Inam Memon in response to deep concerns over rising street crimes across city stated that keeping in view Karachi’s population and the dimensions of this city, it was really a challenging task to deal with the menace of street crimes but all-out efforts were being made to control rising street crimes and provide relief to citizens.

Strenuous efforts will be made to thwart all types of criminal activities so that the business community and the citizens could move fearlessly on the streets of Karachi, he added.

Referring to concerns over manhandling of businessmen in connection with NCOC’s directives to strictly observe business timings, DIG East while speaking at a meeting of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) said that police officers were not trained to deal with this kind of situation in which the businessmen were being compelled to shut down their businesses.

“Unfortunately, this was happening as we are trained for dealing with crime and criminals but in the ongoing extraordinary situation, we have to force shopkeepers to shut down their shops”, he said.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, who also joined the meeting stressed that the complaints raised by Karachi Chamber should be given special attention and resolved on top priority. KCCI’s arbitration in any law and order issue has to be taken seriously as this Chamber would only intervene to seek assistance in resolving genuine issues being suffered by businessmen. While underscoring the need for improved coordination between KCCI and police department, he extended full support and cooperation to police department in dealing with any issue related to business community.

General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil pointed out that instead of overburdening a single SHO by giving the task to look into all the affairs of police station 24 hours a day, at least two SHOs should be given the charge of one police station whose duty timings should be distributed equally which would certainly help in improving the performance of police stations.

“Police stations and officer have to be equipped with latest equipment and gadgets so that they could promptly respond to and efficiently handle any law and order incident”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President KCCI Saqib Goodluck stated that the Karachi Chamber has been playing an active role in resolving numerous issues being faced by the business community, of which the most serious issue that requires attention was rising street crimes happening all over the city even during broad daylight.

Vice President KCCI Shamsul Islam said that there were identified locations where street crimes were constantly taking place but no concrete step has been taken to secure these hotspots.

“The Police department should enhance patrolling at such sensitive locations so that the culprits could be apprehended”, he added.

Chairman Law & Order Subcommittee Junaid ur Rehman while underscoring the need to improve coordination between KCCI and Police Department, suggested to hold an interactive meeting at least once a month so that the law & order issues being faced KCCI members could be promptly resolved.

Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon expressed deep concerns over the extremely poor attitude of police officers who terribly misbehave and manhandle the respectable members of the business community in order to forcefully get their shops closed as per directives of the NCOC. “This is a very serious issue. Respected businessmen/ shopkeepers should not be mistreated or abused by police officers who must act politely while dealing with business community”, he added.

Senior Vice President KCCI Saqib Goodluck, Vice President Shamsul Islam Khan, Chairman of KCCI’s Law & Order Subcommittee Junaid ur Rehman, Chairman of Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, Advisor Law & Order Subcommittee Saleem Farooqui, KCCI Managing Committee Members and a larger number of small traders/ shopkeepers along with SHOs of various police stations within the jurisdiction of District East attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021