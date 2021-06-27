ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AKRA assured of opening indoor dining from July 1

Recorder Report 27 Jun 2021

KARACHI: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has assured All Karachi Restaurant Association for opening of indoor dining in the restaurant from 1st of next month under the Covid-19 SOPs.

A delegation of All Karachi Restaurants Association (AKRA) lead by its Chairman Asad Hanif met the DG operations and planning NCOC Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya to discuss the various issues being faced by the restaurants due to Covid-19 restrictions. The meeting was also attended by Fazain Rawat, Abdul Samad, Waseem Bilwani and Saeed Qureshi of AKRA.

Fazain Rawat, AKRA representative, has informed that during the meeting, AKRA requested for permission of indoor dinning services in the restaurants as they are facing huge losses due to closure of indoor dinning.

DG operations and planning NCOC Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya has assured the association that from the 1st of July, indoor dinning will be allowed under the Covid-19 SOPs and all restaurant owners must ensure the vaccination to all staff.

He said that formal announcement for indoor dinning will be made on June 28, 2021.

AKRA for the last few weeks is requesting for permission of normal functioning of restaurants under the Covid-19 SOPs to save the billions of rupees local and foreign investment in the food sector.

During the meeting with DG operations and planning NCOC, the industry representatives also assured full compliance of SOPs and Covid-19 vaccine to their entire staff in case of permission of indoor dinning in the restaurants.

They informed that a number of other industries including spices, poultry, livestock, beverages, flour and frozen food is linked with the restaurant industry and all these industries are facing a difficult time as the indoor dining is not allowed.

AKRA has thanked the DG operations and planning NCOC for his continued support and assured the vaccination of all employees.

It may be mentioned here that as per estimates, over 3,500 large and medium-sized restaurants are in Karachi and the number reaches ten thousand, if this number is added to street vendors in addition, the restaurant business is directly linked to about half a million people’s livelihoods, and the livelihoods of 5 million people depend on this industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC COVID19 COVID SOPS All Karachi Restaurants Association Asad Hanif Asif Mehmood Goraya

AKRA assured of opening indoor dining from July 1

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Qureshi questions ‘intrinsic’ nature of FATF forum

‘Kanal Istanbul’ project kicks off with bridge construction

SPI up 0.82pc WoW

Opposition’s all 397 cut motions rejected: NA approves 29 demands for grants worth over Rs167bn

Tarin defends govt’s IMF lending decision

Proposed LNG tax hike: CNG price to go up by Rs6-9 per kg: APCNGA

Security forces capable of dealing with challenges: Rasheed

Punjab water, sanitation project: $442.4m financing pact inked with WB

IMF says board discusses $650bn expansion of reserves, process to be completed in August

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.