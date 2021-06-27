ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Armed bandits steal, snatch valuables worth Rs12.8m

Fazal Sher 27 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Armed bandits struck at over 20 areas in the capital city during the last week, and stole or snatched cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs12.8 million. According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, motor vehicle thieves stole or snatched 24 vehicles including three cars and 21 motorbikes worth millions of rupees during the same period.

During last week, out of 20 cases, city's various police stations registered 16 cases of robberies and burglaries, and four cases of snatching at gunpoint. During 16 incidents of burglaries, armed robberies, street crimes, and thefts of various kinds, cash and valuables worth Rs12,515,000 were stolen.

Similarly, armed gangs snatched cash and valuables worth Rs317,000 at gunpoint in four localities during the last week. In the same period, auto thieves stole three cars bearing registration numbers, (BV-788) belonging to Muhammad Khalid, another belonging to Anees Tariq, and (TT-331) belonging to Anwar Ali.

Similarly, car thieves lifted 21 motor bikes bearing registration numbers , (IDF-4721) belonging to Raslat Hussain, (AFP-2019) belonging to Tasmeh Ullah, (JR-883) belonging to Ghulam Rasool, (APN-700) belonging to Sulman, (RIP-8128) belonging to Khurram Ayum, (BCN-167) belonging to Ajmal Mehmood, (LEQ-446) belonging to Mehmood Akbar, (AY-P007) belonging to Muhammad Khyam, (RAQ 657) belonging to Asif Javed, (LEK -2245) belonging to Nasir Saeed, (IP-449) belonging to Ali Ijaz, (AFF-3642) belonging to Muhammad Suliman, (RIP-9224) belonging to Rashid Nadeem, (BFL-477) belonging to Shah Nawaz, (BHN-249) belonging to Muhammad Khyam, (RIM-9253) belonging to Muhammad Ali, (APF-21) belonging to Muhammad Shoaib, (LEZ-507) belonging to Umer Farooq, (LEP-941) belonging to Zohaib, (RIN-7105) belonging to Hasnan Rasheed, and (BHN-802) belonging to Muhammad Tariq.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active in areas falling within the limits of Karachi Company, Ramna, Industrial Area, Bhara Kahu, Margalla, and Golra police stations. Over seven cases including two cases of robbery and five cases of motor vehicle theft were reported to Karachi Company police station in the last week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

