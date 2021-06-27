ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Course Commissioning Parade of 115th Midshipmen, 23rd SSC held at PNA

27 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Course Commissioning Parade of 115th Midshipmen and 23rd SSC was held at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), PNS RAHBAR, Manora Island, Karachi today. General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff was also present at the parade. The commissioning contingent also included midshipmen from Royal Saudi Naval Force and Bahrain Defence Forces.

Chairman JCSC congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of the training and becoming guardians of Pakistan's maritime frontiers. CJCSC said that Pakistan is committed to peace and today, the entire nation stands united against terrorism and extremism. Chairman JCSC also said that the world must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures and take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

CJCSC also gave awards to the distinction holders. Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Miraj Khalid Khan for his overall best performance. Midshipman Hamza Malik was awarded Sword of Honour, Officer Cadet Huzaifa Javed Niazi won CJCSC Gold Medal, Midshipman Aziq Baig clinched the Academy's Dirk whereas Commandant Gold Medal was awarded to Officer Cadet Humera Maryam. Midshipman Nayef Ebrahim Mohamed Ebrahim Alsayyah from Bahrain Defence Forces won Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal. Earlier, upon arrival, CJCSC was received by Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy.-PR

