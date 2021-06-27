FBR field offices to remain open till midnight on 30th

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all the field offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 12:00 midnight on 30th June, 2021(Wednesday) to facilitate the taxpayers' in payment of duties and taxes.

The FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) and Chief Collector Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on 30th June, 2021 to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date, so as to account the same towards collection for the month of June 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021