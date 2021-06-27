ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
Minister performs ground breaking of 2KW solar plant at UAF

27 Jun 2021

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik performed the ground breaking of solar plant of 2 KW at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and inaugurated UAF retrofitting project worth Rs 71.99 million under which 7,466 energy efficient fans and 20,723 LED lights were installed and replaced by conventional inefficient alliances. It will save Rs 35 million annually.

He was flanked by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Punjab Minister for Cultural & Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Minister for CMIT Muhammad Ajmal Cheema, Parliamentarians Shakeel Shahid and Mian Waris Aziz (MPA), Ashraf Sohna former provincial minister and other attended.

Punjab Minister said that only renewable energy is a viable solution to meet the demands of electricity and also help combat the challenges of climate changes. He said that in the southern Punjab, 24000 basic health units had been converted on solar energy. He said that they had completed solar energy in 1100 schools. He said that the government was making all-out efforts to promote the renewable energies including solar, biomass, biogas, wind etc. He said that they had mapped out a plan to install two megawatts of the solar panel in public sector 42 universities of the province. He said that the government has started working on converting waste into energy in different municipal corporations of the province.

UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that University of Agriculture is right on track with the motto of "Clean and Green Campus". UAF is focusing on energy savings and shifting on renewable to cut down its dependency on main grid. In this regard, UAF is working on various projects in collaboration with Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA), Energy Department, Govt. of Punjab such as retrofitting of inefficient electric electrical appliances with efficient appliances and solarization of UAF campus on ESCO Model retrofitting project. He said that under the project worth was 71.99 million PKR; they had replaced 7,466 energy efficient fans and 20,723 LED lights. This retrofitting will provide saving of approximately 1.4 Million electric units (kWh) per annum having financial saving of 35 Million per annum approximately.

Earlier Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik also performed ground breaking of 925 KWP Solarization and Retrofitting at District Head Quarters Hospital. Punjab Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali were also present.-PR

