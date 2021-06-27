Plan evolved for implementation of Rs560bn PDP

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a plan has been chalked out for the implementation on Rs 560 billion development programme (PDP) of Punjab for the year 2021-22. A high-level meeting was held in the CM Office Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik. Principal Secretary to CM Tahir Khurshid and secretaries of all departments were present on this occasion. Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link.

On the directions of the CM, the Principal Secretary gave guidelines to the participants for the implementation of the ADP of Rs. 560 billion. The departments have been given a deadline of July 31 to get the approval of unapproved schemes and to take prompt measures in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed that a time frame will be given for the completion of the schemes. Not a single rupee out of Rs. 560 billion should be lapsed, he warned. The chief minister directed that the timely and transparent utilization of ADP funds should be ensured and he will personally monitor the implementation work on Punjab's historic development program. He said that the ADP is a road map of progress and prosperity for the people of the province and any leniency and delay in this regard will not be tolerated.

The Chief Secretary said that the progress made on the schemes under the ADP would be fortnightly reviewed. He said that work on these schemes should start by September. He directed the Chairman planning and Development to formulate an effective monitoring mechanism to ensure progress and high quality on these schemes and asked the departments to prepare a comprehensive roadmap in this regard.

Principal Secretary to the CM Tahir Khurshid said that there would be a third-party audit of each scheme besides ensuring regular monitoring of quality, transparency and progress. Moreover, talking to provincial Minister Murad Raas, MPAs Sami Ullah Chaudhry and Asad Khokhar, the CM said that the foundation for sustainable development in Punjab has been laid and a record development program of Rs. 560 billion will ensure the composite development in every district.

Further, the CM in his message on the occasion of 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' said that drug traffickers are the enemy of humanity, instructions have been issued to curb the drug peddlers involved in selling drugs outside educational institutions. He said that segments of the society have to come forward to support the government for the eradication of drugs as well as to establish a drug-free society.

