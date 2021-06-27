RTO issues notices to tax evaders

LAHORE: The Regional Tax Office (RTO) of Federal Board of Revenue has issued notices to tax evaders on the basis of data collected through electricity bills. According to sources, the RTO had gathered information of 5.3 million consumers of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco). The objective was to sort out consumers who are evading tax.

They further added that the exercise was carried out two years back; however, no action was taken because of the low economic activities. At that time, they said, the industrial demand for power had dropped by 8000 megawatt and the government had decided to delay action against tax evaders.

It was followed by the outbreak of Covid-19, which again forced the government to not only defer the action but also offer the industry to consume double electricity and pay half of the previous year's bill. The sources said the RTO has decided to take action against the tax evaders now and notices have been issued accordingly.

