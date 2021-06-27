Covid vaccination centre established at Naya Nazimabad

KARACHI: In collaboration with Health department, Government of Sindh, the management of Naya Nazimabad has set up a new Covid-19 vaccination centre on its own premises, at Ali Habib Medical Centre (AHMC).

"We are pleased to make vaccination easily accessible to the residents of Naya Nazimabad and adjoining areas," said Samad Habib, CEO, Naya Nazimabad.

"The new vaccination centre reinforces our ongoing commitment to safety, while also providing an added convenience to our residents and the entire community. We would like to thank Government of Sindh and AHMC for their partnership in this important initiative," added Samad Habib.

Vaccines will be available on a walk-up basis and no appointments are necessary. The vaccine is available to anyone 18 years of age or older.

"As a socially responsible corporate entity, our commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of our community as well as the city of Karachi is what fuels Naya Nazimabad's aggressive vaccination efforts. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with GoS in protecting our residents and citizens of the city, as we begin to safely return to a normal life with friends, family, and colleagues," Samad Habib further added.

Deputy Commissioner West Saleemullah Odho also visited the facility on Saturday with AHMC management and was given an update on the progress of the vaccination drive. On this occasion DC West appreciated the efforts and hard work done by the management of Naya Nazimabad and AHMC in setting up the vaccination centre. He said that the situation of coronavirus in Sindh is different from other provinces and that is why the government of Sindh had to impose more restrictions.

"The acceleration of vaccination drive in Sindh, especially Karachi is being made possible by Government of Sindh and in this regard, we are thankful to Samad Habib, management of Naya Nazimabad and AHMC to support our stance and our initiatives to vaccinate the citizens of Karachi," he added.

The fully equipped vaccination centre is located at Ali Habib Medical Center, Naya Nazimabad. Vaccinations are being provided and administered by Government of Sindh employees.-PR

