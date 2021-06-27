Ex-LCCI chief commits installation of fire hydrants in all commercial markets

LAHORE: The former president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Irfan Iqbal Shiekh has shown commitment for the installation of fire hydrants in all commercial markets of Lahore.

During his visit to Emergency Service Headquarters, Irfan met with Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer and exchanged views about fire incidents in markets. Irfan took responsibility for the installation of fire hydrants in all commercial markets of Lahore. "On behalf of the business community, I would try to ensure installing fire hydrants in the commercial markets of Lahore and promote fire safety by training of business community through emergency service," he said.

Dr Rizwan Naseer said that Rescue Fire Service had responded to over 166,000 fire incidents and saved losses worth over Rs500 billion by improving response and professional fire fighting in Punjab. He urged the business community to come forward to install fire hydrants as per fire safety provisions in Building Safety Codes to save their businesses.

