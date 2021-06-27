WCCIB chief for business-friendly policies for women entrepreneurs

LAHORE: President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bahawalpur Division (WCCIB), Maryam Qasim Khan said that government should make business-friendly policies for women entrepreneurs including easy access to capital as well as simplification of the process of getting a license for the business.

While talking to Business Recorder Maryam said that cottage industries can play a significant role in the development of an economy like Pakistan. As it is observed that this industry is not required too much financing, imported and highly sophisticated technology. So the problems like deficit in public finance and balance of payments is not related with the growth and development of these industries. Simultaneously, high degree of female labour force participation in this sector has also been proved in the number of studies, which seems to be helpful in the process of reduction of poverty especially in the rural areas.

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bahawalpur Division (WCCIB) is operating in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan Division. Its aim is to provide a network linkage of women of these divisions to interact with each other and improve their standard of living through their creative and hard work. Its focus is on effective leadership of these energetic and business minded women to ensure successful trading activities in South Punjab region.

Maryam said that Southern Punjab especially its rural areas are comparatively less prosperous than the other parts of Punjab. A number of female workers can be seen in the rural areas of Southern Punjab. The concentration of these workers is in few traditional areas and is characterised by the low technology and low production levels. These areas are typically those, which require skills that are basically the extension of household skills or which reflect a specific educational and employment experience of women.

She said that government should invest in the rural economy. Cottage and small-scale industries are labour-intensive and provide employment to 80% of the industrial labour force. This reduces unemployment and offers opportunities for self-employment. Cottage or small-scale industries like carpet-weaving, candle-making, and handicrafts can be established in houses and women can be gainfully employed. These industries increase the active labour force, also meet the local demands for industrial goods, and save foreign exchange spent on imports. There is a great demand for rugs, carpets, brassware, handicrafts, and embroidered work in the International market representing 30% of the export receipts of the manufacturing sector.

She further said that women in Pakistan's rural areas are actively engaged in agriculture and livestock production. Their role is more important in the small production system for enhancing their family's income and meeting their food needs. Half of the population of rural areas consists of women who carry out both domestic and livestock-related activities. The government should provide technical know how to the women in livestock business in South Punjab.

80% of total deposits of financial institutions were spent on financing large-scale projects. In the prevailing economic conditions, the government had to look at other initiatives to revive the economy. Keeping in view the significant importance of small and medium enterprises in the GDP in the developed countries and realizing the importance of SME's the government should focus on developing SME's. This will help to alleviate poverty from the country.

She demanded that government should establish Industrial support centers. The centers will provide advisory services to potential entrepreneurs including feasibility studies. She suggested that efforts should be made to set up entrepreneurial development institutions. The government should also develop infrastructure including farm to market roads and space to establish a business in the urban area. She also suggested that chambers of commerce and industries like Lahore Chamber and Faisalabad Chamber should play their role by enhancing their collaboration with women entrepreneurs of Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

President Women Chamber Bahawalpur said that in Pakistan, it is not easy for women to participate in certain types of administrative exercises. The current social standards do not permit females to have financial independence. The monetary capability of women entrepreneurs is not fully acknowledged in many sectors and it is challenging for them to access financial resources and organisational help. The proportion of starting a fresh business is significantly less among females in Pakistan.

She concluded by saying that the number of women entrepreneurs is higher than in the past, but still there is need to focus on this aspect of economic development. There are certain factors that affect women entrepreneurs in different ways. The factors are both financial and societal. The financial factors consist of the availability of money, land, professional training, markets, and infrastructure. The societal factors include gender discrimination, household responsibility and cultural constraints.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021