ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,188
3624hr
Pakistan Cases
953,842
93524hr
2% positivity
Sindh
335,044
Punjab
345,655
Balochistan
26,932
Islamabad
82,528
KPK
137,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Herath, Prince join Bangladesh cricket team coaching staff

  • Herath replaces New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.
AFP 26 Jun 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Saturday appointed former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath and South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince as consultants for the national men's cricket team.

The appointments come ahead of a tour of Zimbabwe in July when Bangladesh will play a Test, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Herath, the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets, replaces New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.

Batting consultant Prince, replacing Englishman Jon Lewis, was capped 119 times for South Africa in the three formats.

The 44-year-old left-hander previously worked as batting consultant for the South Africa A team and had also been the A side's interim head coach.

Cricket Bangladesh coaching staff Ashwell Prince Rangana Herath

Herath, Prince join Bangladesh cricket team coaching staff

Revised procedure for computation of capital gains, tax on sale of shares unveiled

Any other country would have long been out of grey list: Tarin

Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’

Tarin defends tax arrest clause but vows improvement

Tax collection target dependent on US, world powers: Zubair

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, India forced to shift T20 World Cup to UAE

Tesla to 'recall' over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software

Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay

Toshiba shareholders oust chairman

Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters