Sports
Herath, Prince join Bangladesh cricket team coaching staff
- Herath replaces New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.
26 Jun 2021
DHAKA: Bangladesh on Saturday appointed former Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath and South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince as consultants for the national men's cricket team.
The appointments come ahead of a tour of Zimbabwe in July when Bangladesh will play a Test, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.
Herath, the most successful left-arm spinner in the history of Test cricket with 433 wickets, replaces New Zealand's Daniel Vettori.
Batting consultant Prince, replacing Englishman Jon Lewis, was capped 119 times for South Africa in the three formats.
The 44-year-old left-hander previously worked as batting consultant for the South Africa A team and had also been the A side's interim head coach.
Qureshi questions decision to keep Pakistan on 'grey list'
Herath, Prince join Bangladesh cricket team coaching staff
Revised procedure for computation of capital gains, tax on sale of shares unveiled
Any other country would have long been out of grey list: Tarin
Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’
Tarin defends tax arrest clause but vows improvement
Tax collection target dependent on US, world powers: Zubair
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, India forced to shift T20 World Cup to UAE
Tesla to 'recall' over 285,000 cars in China due to faulty software
Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay
Toshiba shareholders oust chairman
Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list
Read more stories
Comments