ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Grants, subsidies, loan write-offs: Sindh govt spent Rs146.88bn against release of Rs161bn

Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government spent Rs146.88 billion on account of grants, subsidies, write-offs of loans, etc, against the release of Rs161 billion.

According to figures of provincial government till June 10, 2021, it paid Rs.7 billion against the release of Rs.13.8 billion.

The current revenue expenditure totaled Rs730 billion against the release of almost Rs835 billion in the period under review of current financial year.

Sindh government kept its current revenue expenditure at Rs968 billion in the budget which was later modified and was cut down to Rs951 billion. The provincial government spent Rs335 billion against release of Rs382 billion on account of employees related expenses whereas it spent Rs139 billion on employees retirement benefits against Rs141 billion releases.

The total salary and pension expenditures of Sindh government stood at Rs474 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs524 billion in the said period. The revised estimates of provincial government's expenses on salaries and pension are Rs540.7 billion.

Expenditure on other heads show that Sindh government spent Rs31.6 billion project pre-investment analysis during the period under review against the release of Rs54 billion. The operating expenses of the province also fell short of the releases as it totaled at Rs66 billion against Rs82.5 billion.

The transfers of funds head showed that it totaled Rs11.13 billion against Rs16 billion releases. The provincial government made Rs3 billion expenditure on acquiring of physical assets against releases of Rs8 billion. The expenses of provincial government and repairs and maintenance totaled at Rs21 billion against the release of Rs28 billion.

The non-salary expenditure of the provincial government came to Rs255 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs310 billion. The revised estimate of non-salary expenditure of the provincial government has been targeted at Rs411 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

