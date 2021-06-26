Grants, subsidies, loan write-offs: Sindh govt spent Rs146.88bn against release of Rs161bn

KARACHI: Sindh government spent Rs146.88 billion on account of grants, subsidies, write-offs of loans, etc, against the release of Rs161 billion.

According to figures of provincial government till June 10, 2021, it paid Rs.7 billion against the release of Rs.13.8 billion.

The current revenue expenditure totaled Rs730 billion against the release of almost Rs835 billion in the period under review of current financial year.

Sindh government kept its current revenue expenditure at Rs968 billion in the budget which was later modified and was cut down to Rs951 billion. The provincial government spent Rs335 billion against release of Rs382 billion on account of employees related expenses whereas it spent Rs139 billion on employees retirement benefits against Rs141 billion releases.

The total salary and pension expenditures of Sindh government stood at Rs474 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs524 billion in the said period. The revised estimates of provincial government's expenses on salaries and pension are Rs540.7 billion.

Expenditure on other heads show that Sindh government spent Rs31.6 billion project pre-investment analysis during the period under review against the release of Rs54 billion. The operating expenses of the province also fell short of the releases as it totaled at Rs66 billion against Rs82.5 billion.

The transfers of funds head showed that it totaled Rs11.13 billion against Rs16 billion releases. The provincial government made Rs3 billion expenditure on acquiring of physical assets against releases of Rs8 billion. The expenses of provincial government and repairs and maintenance totaled at Rs21 billion against the release of Rs28 billion.

The non-salary expenditure of the provincial government came to Rs255 billion during the period under review against the release of Rs310 billion. The revised estimate of non-salary expenditure of the provincial government has been targeted at Rs411 billion.

