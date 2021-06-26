ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO crack recovers weekly losses but remains within range

Reuters 26 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) front-month crack firmed on Friday, climbing to a more than one-week high of $11.71 a barrel above Dubai crude following five straight sessions of narrow losses previously, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.

The refining margin was up by 30 cents a barrel from Thursday but remained firmly within a tight trading range of $11 to $12 over the past three weeks as participants look for signs of drawing supplies or improved bunkering demand.

The firming VLSFO crack, however, came despite firming crude oil prices higher on Friday and were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, on expectations that demand growth would outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers would be cautious in returning more output to the market from August.

Meanwhile, residual fuel inventories at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) and Fujairah storage hubs climbed this week, while those in Singapore slipped, official data showed.

Fuel oil stocks in the ARA refining and storage rose 1%, or 20,000 tonnes to an eight week high of 1.51 million tonnes in the week ended June 24, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global (IG) showed.

Compared with last year, however, the inventories at the ARA hub were 1% lower and were well above the five-year seasonal average of 1.29 million tonnes.

In the Fujairah hub, fuel oil stockpiles were 5% higher to a two-week high of 12.94 million barrels, or 2.04 million tonnes in the week to June 21 amid rising export volumes and sluggish bunkering demand.

In Singapore, fuel oil inventories fell 2% to a four-week low of 23.4 million barrels, or 3.69 million tonnes, as net import volumes remained weak.

No VLSFO or high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window for a third straight session.

Sri Lanka’s Ceypetco offered a 25,000 tonne cargo of low-sulphur fuel oil with a maximum 175-cst viscosity and a maximum 2% sulphur content loading from Colombo over July 18-19 in a tender closing on June 29 with a three-day validity.

Ceypetco, which mostly imports fuel oil for power generation, rarely exports fuel oil cargoes. It offered to export a similar fuel oil cargo in November 2019.

The unusual export follows ample hydroelectric power generation supply Sri Lanka amid increased monsoon rains, trade sources said.

OPEC+ Refinitiv data VLSFO VLSFO market

VLSFO crack recovers weekly losses but remains within range

Anti-money laundering action plan now one more requirement: Pakistan remains on FATF grey list

Swati-led body to investigate dry docking delay

Toshiba shareholders oust chairman

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could hit country in July

MSCI proposes putting Pakistan back into MSCI-FM

Rs26.46trn charged expenditure laid in NA

Budget described as ‘hope for all tiers of society’

FBR finalises amendments

Disposal of securities by NCCPL: Revised procedure for computation of capital gains, tax unveiled

C/A deficit widens 236pc in May

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.