Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 111,548 tonnes of cargo comprising 87,360 tonnes of import cargo and 24,188 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 87,360 comprised of 36,051 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,718 tonnes of DAP, 1,575 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 42,016 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 24,188 tonnes comprised of 17,788 tonnes of containerized cargo, 700 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,700 tonnes of Oil / Liquid Cargo.

As many as 5835 containers comprising of 3002 containers import and 2833 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 448 of 20’s and 1080 of 40’s loaded while 18 of 20’s and 188 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 388 of 20’s and 522 of 40’s loaded containers while 75 of 20’s and 663 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 05 ships namely MT Karachi, Independent Spirit, Oriental Sakura, One Henry Hudson and Amelia respectably at the berth.

There were 04 Northern Dedication, Jag Pooja, Hyundai Colombo and One Henry Hudson have sailed off from the Karachi Port.

There were 19 cargos namely, MT Shalamar oil, YM Excellence container, Scio Sky container, Berlin Express, Snoopy container, Glorious Hope Phosphat, Bow Cecile Chemicle, Chemroute, Chemroute Brilliant oil, Purple Ray, chemical, Oocl Memphis, Hyundai Platinum, X-Press Odyssey Container, Xpress Bardsay, Thorsky Container, Northern Discovery, Wan Hai 613, Solin Fertilizer, Ocean Bridge General cargo and Wantong Summer General cargo due to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 217,479 tonnes, comprising 176,515 tonnes imports cargo and 40,964 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,383 Containers (3,227TEUs imports and 2,156 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are fifteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them two ships, Batter Sea Park and VSC Castor & two more ships, MSC Ishyka and Maersk Jalan carrying Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT on Friday (today), 25th June, while a container vessel GMA CGM Rigolettois due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and another Container vessel ‘Diyala’ is due to arrive on Saturday, 26th June, and four more ships, MSC Denisse, Al-Salam-II, Jabal Hafit and Yari with Containers, Gas oil, Coal and Natural gas are due to arrive on Sunday, 27th June-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Port Qasim Karachi Port export

