BOARD MEETINGS
26 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd 25-06-2021 09:30
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 25-06-2021 11:15
Summit Bank Limited 25-06-2021 11:00
Cherat Packaging Ltd 25-06-2021 11:30
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 25-06-2021 14:30
Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 26-06-2021 16:00
Macter International Ltd 26-06-2021 10:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 28-06-2021 16:00
Shield Corporation Ltd 28-06-2021 11:00
BIPL Securities Limited 28-06-2021 10:30
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd 28-06-2021 11:30
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-06-2021 11:00
International Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 15:00
Agriauto Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 11:30
Indus Motor Comapny Ltd 28-06-2021 16:00
Treet Corporation Ltd 29-06-2021 11:00
Silkbank Limited 29-06-2021 10:30
Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 29-06-2021 16:30
Thal Limited 29-06-2021 14:30
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 29-06-2021 10:00
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 30-06-2021 14:30
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 30-06-2021 17:00
Exide Pakistan Limited 30-06-2021 12:00
Fauji Foods lImited 30-06-2021 11:00
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 30-06-2021 10:30
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 30-06-2021 10:00
The Organic Meat Company Ltd 30-06-2021 11:00
Olympia Mills Ltd 30-06-2021 11:00
Habib Bank Limited 01-07-2021 13:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
