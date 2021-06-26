Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (June 25, 2021)....
26 Jun 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (June 25, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08500 0.06325 0.08900 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.09100 0.07725 0.12163 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.09500 0.09338 0.18825 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.11525 0.11338 0.24925 0.10263
Libor 3 Month 0.14600 0.13450 0.30788 0.11800
Libor 6 Month 0.16525 0.15863 0.38425 0.14825
Libor 1 Year 0.24763 0.24513 0.57038 0.23325
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.