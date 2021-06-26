Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
26 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (June 25, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 157.80 158.10 DKK 24.96 25.06
SAUDIA RIYAL 41.70 42.00 NOK 18.28 18.38
UAE DIRHAM 42.65 42.90 SEK 18.32 18.42
EURO 186.80 188.80 AUD $ 118.40 119.50
UK POUND 217.50 219.50 CAD $ 126.70 128.00
JAPANI YEN 1.39977 1.41977 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20
CHF 169.54 170.54 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.