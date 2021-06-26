KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (June 25, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 157.80 158.10 DKK 24.96 25.06 SAUDIA RIYAL 41.70 42.00 NOK 18.28 18.38 UAE DIRHAM 42.65 42.90 SEK 18.32 18.42 EURO 186.80 188.80 AUD $ 118.40 119.50 UK POUND 217.50 219.50 CAD $ 126.70 128.00 JAPANI YEN 1.39977 1.41977 INDIAN RUPEE 2.00 2.20 CHF 169.54 170.54 CHINESE YUAN 23.50 24.50 =========================================================================

