KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (June 25, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 157.51 157.35 157.07 156.80 156.51 156.20 155.92 EUR 188.15 188.02 187.81 187.59 187.36 187.11 186.88 GBP 219.47 219.25 218.88 218.50 218.12 217.69 217.31 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021