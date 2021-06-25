ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
US, European stocks mixed before weekend

  • The Dow Jones index also showed a gain of 0.4 percent in early New York trading.
AFP 25 Jun 2021

LONDON: European and US stock markets were mixed on Friday, following gains elsewhere, as investors continued to dwell on inflationary concerns, dealers said.

London stocks gained 0.4 percent in afternoon exchanges, while Frankfurt and Paris were slightly softer over in the eurozone.

The Dow Jones index also showed a gain of 0.4 percent in early New York trading.

Markets had jumped Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) became the latest major central bank to maintain ultra-low interest rates, echoing the views of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank that inflationary spikes are only temporary.

Traders have for months worried that the blistering global recovery will fan price increases and force rate hikes -- but central bankers have sought to downplay inflation.

"Today has seen a return to the indecisive mood evident throughout much of the week, with yesterday's boost courtesy of the BoE proving short-lived," said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

"That BoE meeting did alleviate fears of a hawkish swing across the central banks, but ultimately whether the BoE or the Fed are right will come down to the trajectory of inflation over the coming months."

In Asia, stocks rose after US lawmakers and the White House agreed a rare bipartisan deal on infrastructure that should provide another huge cash injection for the world's top economy.

Optimism across trading floors was already buoyant after a string of central bank officials sought to soothe concern that accommodating policies would come to an end.

Buyers were given an extra boost by news that Joe Biden had reached an infrastructure deal worth nearly $1 trillion with lawmakers from both parties that could lead to the biggest spending in decades on roads, bridges, ports and broadband internet service.

Politicians have "come together and forged an agreement that will create millions of American jobs, and modernise our American infrastructure to compete with the rest of the world and own the 21st century", Biden said.

The oil market remained upbeat and near highs last seen in 2018 as traders grow increasingly confident that strong demand will improve further as the recovery progresses.

Traders are now looking forward to Thursday's meeting of OPEC and other major producers where they are to discuss whether or not to lift output.

"The demand recovery has been swift and there is pressure on OPEC+ to release more barrels, otherwise we might see $80 a barrel by next month," commented Howie Lee at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

Key figures at 1345 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,134.54 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 percent at 15,572.29

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 6,615.25

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,113.59

New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 34,338.63

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 29,066.18 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.4 percent at 29,288.22 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,607.56 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1966 from $1.1932 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3912 from $1.3922

Euro/pound: UP at 86.01 pence from 85.70 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.57 yen from 110.87 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.2 percent at $75.70 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.3 percent at $73.54 per barrel

