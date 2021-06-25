ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russian rouble hits more than 1-week peak on high oil prices

  • The rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 72.07, earlier reaching 72.04, its strongest since June 16.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, hitting a more than one-week high versus the dollar, supported by strong oil prices and the prospect of month-end tax payments which usually prompt exporters to convert their foreign currency holdings.

The rouble has endured a topsy-turvy month, strengthening in the run up to a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden before being knocked back by the threat of more Western sanctions against Moscow and hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve rhetoric.

It has recovered most losses sustained in the past week and has largely ignored a spat between Russia and Britain over what Moscow called provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

By 1237 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 72.07, earlier reaching 72.04, its strongest since June 16.

The rouble was supported by the month-end tax period and a move beyond 72 versus the dollar today could not be excluded, Alor Broker said in a note.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 86.18 versus the euro .

Emerging market assets were also boosted after Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal, raising hopes for an extended rebound in the world's largest economy.

The Belarusian rouble was marginally firmer after the European Union on Thursday imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus for the first time, targeting its main export industries and access to finance a month after it forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk.

Belarus sovereign dollar-denominated bonds were unfazed by the latest measures. , and although the sanctions package could have been more harmful, Belarusian assets face a tricky few weeks.

"I would expect technicals in Belarus sovereign bonds to stay weak for some time, as many western asset managers are likely to continue gradually reducing the exposure," said Alexey Bulgakov, fixed income analyst at Renaissance Capital.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.2% at $75.71 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.3% to 1,669.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% lower at 3,820.5 points.

Rouble

Russian rouble hits more than 1-week peak on high oil prices

Pakistan will complete remaining item on FATF's action plan in 3-4 months: Hammad Azhar

Tax relief extended to cars up to 1,000cc, says Tarin

Meeting with occupied Kashmir leaders and PM Modi a failure: Qureshi

MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan

KSE-100 loses 359 points as FATF concern keeps investors jittery

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

FATF to announce future course of action on Pakistan today

Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters