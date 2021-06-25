Pakistan
Gold prices decrease by Rs 200 to Rs109,100 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
25 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 200 and was sold at Rs109,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs109,300 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 171 and was sold at Rs 93,536 against its sale at Rs 93,707 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs 85,741 against Rs 85,898.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.
The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at $1783.
