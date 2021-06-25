ANL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.53%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.65%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
AVN 96.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.24%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.91%)
FCCL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
HASCOL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.11%)
TRG 156.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.04%)
UNITY 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.21%)
WTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
BR100 5,218 Decreased By ▼ -23.22 (-0.44%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By ▼ -40.49 (-0.15%)
KSE100 47,837 Decreased By ▼ -125.11 (-0.26%)
KSE30 19,200 Decreased By ▼ -98.18 (-0.51%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Lawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM

  • By contrast shareholders voted 99.85% in favour of the SoftBank's other new independent director
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp shareholders voted 69.77% in favour of electing lawyer Ken Siegel to the conglomerate's board at this week's annual shareholder meeting.

The lower approval vote than other appointments, which need a majority in favour, comes after proxy adviser Glass Lewis urged shareholders to oppose the election due to Siegel's professional ties to SoftBank.

By contrast shareholders voted 99.85% in favour of the SoftBank's other new independent director, gaming executive Keiko Erikawa. Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son received 97.92%.

