Business & Finance
Lawyer received 70% of SoftBank shareholder votes at AGM
- By contrast shareholders voted 99.85% in favour of the SoftBank's other new independent director
25 Jun 2021
TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp shareholders voted 69.77% in favour of electing lawyer Ken Siegel to the conglomerate's board at this week's annual shareholder meeting.
The lower approval vote than other appointments, which need a majority in favour, comes after proxy adviser Glass Lewis urged shareholders to oppose the election due to Siegel's professional ties to SoftBank.
By contrast shareholders voted 99.85% in favour of the SoftBank's other new independent director, gaming executive Keiko Erikawa. Founder and CEO Masayoshi Son received 97.92%.
