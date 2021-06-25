Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

Karachi: Pakistan and the US discussed on Friday key regional issues and have agreed to maintain close coordination on all matters of common interest.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood held a telephonic conversation with US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland today, the Foreign Office (FO) press release said.

Mahmood underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based and long-term bilateral relationship with the US, saying that structured engagement was key to the promotion of the two countries’ shared objectives of peace and development.

The foreign secretary highlighted the progress made by Pakistan in promoting a more conducive environment for foreign investment in Pakistan. He also thanked Nuland for the Covid-related support Pakistan received from the US.

While discussing the Afghan peace process, Secretary Mahmood reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

"He stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. The Foreign Secretary underscored the urgency of accelerating intra-Afghan peace negotiations and the importance of a responsible withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan," FO said.

The foreign secretary said that it was important for the key regional and international stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively towards achieving a comprehensive political settlement.