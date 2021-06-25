ANL 36.26 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.53%)
ASC 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.65%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
AVN 96.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.24%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.91%)
FCCL 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
HASCOL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 81.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
KAPCO 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.11%)
TRG 156.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.04%)
UNITY 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.21%)
WTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -21.81 (-0.42%)
BR30 27,194 Decreased By ▼ -38.17 (-0.14%)
KSE100 47,829 Decreased By ▼ -133.77 (-0.28%)
KSE30 19,197 Decreased By ▼ -101.77 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

  • Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood discusses Afghan peace process with US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland
Aisha Mahmood 25 Jun 2021

Karachi: Pakistan and the US discussed on Friday key regional issues and have agreed to maintain close coordination on all matters of common interest.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood held a telephonic conversation with US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland today, the Foreign Office (FO) press release said.

Mahmood underlined Pakistan’s commitment to forging a broad-based and long-term bilateral relationship with the US, saying that structured engagement was key to the promotion of the two countries’ shared objectives of peace and development.

Afghan leader to meet Biden as US exit looms

The foreign secretary highlighted the progress made by Pakistan in promoting a more conducive environment for foreign investment in Pakistan. He also thanked Nuland for the Covid-related support Pakistan received from the US.

While discussing the Afghan peace process, Secretary Mahmood reaffirmed Pakistan’s support and reiterated that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

PM Imran questions US strategy to have bases in Pakistan

"He stressed that there was a fundamental convergence between Pakistan and the United States on the need for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. The Foreign Secretary underscored the urgency of accelerating intra-Afghan peace negotiations and the importance of a responsible withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan," FO said.

The foreign secretary said that it was important for the key regional and international stakeholders to press all Afghan parties to engage constructively towards achieving a comprehensive political settlement.

Pakistan US Foreign Office Victoria Nuland Sohail Mahmood geo economics

Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

FATF to announce future course of action on Pakistan today

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

Sindh Assembly approves provincial budget amid opposition's protest

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters