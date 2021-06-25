ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
China stocks rise on financials boost, set for weekly gains

  • In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 29,210.31 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.6% at 10,846.01.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks climbed on Friday, and are on track to snap a three-week losing streak, underpinned by gains in heavyweight financial firms.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.3% to 5,221.49 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.83% at 594.79 points.

** Financial firms led gains on Friday, with the CSI300 financials index up 1.7%.

** The CSI SWS securities index rose 3.5% by the midday break, as Guangdong Golden Dragon Development Inc , BOC International China and East Money Information Co Ltd advanced between 7.5% and 10%.

** The golden era for Chinese residents to boost equities assets has arrived, leading to a long-term upbeat cycle for securities firms, SWS Research said in a report.

** Residents' wealth migration to equities assets are accelerating as other competitive wealth products' returns continue to decline, SWS Research added.

** For the week, the CSI300 added 2.3% and the SSEC gained 2%, with both set to snap a three-week losing streak.

** The weekly gains come as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed that the US central bank would not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

** "We see declining impact from currency and commodity price moves, while near-term liquidity support by PBOC could mitigate concerns over macro weakness and rising yield expectation," Morgan Stanley analysts including Laura Wang said in a report.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 29,210.31 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.6% at 10,846.01.

China stocks CSI300 Index CSI SWS securities index BOC International China

