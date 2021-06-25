ANL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.35%)
ASC 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.1%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.28%)
DGKC 123.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.46%)
HASCOL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
JSCL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
KAPCO 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
PAEL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.19%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.95%)
PRL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.85%)
TRG 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.18%)
UNITY 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
WTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,214 Decreased By ▼ -27.2 (-0.52%)
BR30 27,157 Decreased By ▼ -75.4 (-0.28%)
KSE100 47,792 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,179 Decreased By ▼ -120 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
South Korean stocks end at record high, post sixth straight weekly gain

  • In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 points to 109.98.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at a record high on Friday and posted a sixth straight weekly gain, as they tracked Wall Street's gains on upbeat jobs data and US infrastructure deal. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 16.74 points, or 0.51%, at 3,302.84, extending gains to a fourth straight session.

** The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes closed at record highs on Thursday, after US President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal that is expected to extend the recovery in the world's largest economy.

** For the week, it gained 1.07%, the sharpest in three weeks and following a 0.57% gain a week earlier.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.19% and 1.98%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem added 0.84%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 245.7 billion won ($217.95 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,127.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.64% higher than its previous close at 1,134.9.

** It rose 0.41% for the week, rebounding from a 1.90% decline in the previous week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.8 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 points to 109.98.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.4 basis points to 1.428%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 4.9 basis points to 2.106%.

