SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test resistance at $76 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $76.89.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which has travelled far above a key barrier at $74.54, its 100% projection level.

Chances are it may extend to $78.35.

The correction on Thursday is regarded as a pullback towards this former resistance, now a support.

A break below $75.01 could cause a fall into the range of $73.80 to $74.47.

