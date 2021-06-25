Markets
Brent oil may test resistance at $76
- The correction on Thursday is regarded as a pullback towards this former resistance, now a support
25 Jun 2021
SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test resistance at $76 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising to $76.89.
The contract is riding on a wave C, which has travelled far above a key barrier at $74.54, its 100% projection level.
Chances are it may extend to $78.35.
The correction on Thursday is regarded as a pullback towards this former resistance, now a support.
A break below $75.01 could cause a fall into the range of $73.80 to $74.47.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Tarin explains IMF challenge
Brent oil may test resistance at $76
Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform
Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar
Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed
Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed
Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition
28 civilians killed in Afghanistan
RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel
PM briefed about boost in textile sector
Modi discusses IIOJK elections
Read more stories
Comments