ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.41%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.94%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.25%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.72%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.68%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 89.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.25%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
UNITY 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.07%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,221 Decreased By ▼ -20.79 (-0.4%)
BR30 27,188 Decreased By ▼ -43.94 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,885 Decreased By ▼ -77.73 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,243 Decreased By ▼ -55.18 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Indian shares rise as financials outweigh losses in Reliance

  • Top oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 2%
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Friday as gains in heavyweight financial stocks outweighed losses in Reliance Industries, which fell a day after its annual general meeting.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.19% to 15,820 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.14% to 52,771.59 by 0359 GMT.

The Nifty Bank index added 0.41% and was on track for its second straight session of gains. Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

Conglomerate Reliance fell 1.8%.

At its annual general meeting on Thursday, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said he expects the company to formalise its partnership with Saudi Aramco this year, without providing any specific details, while adding that Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan will join the board as an independent director.

Top oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 2%.

The company posted a March-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year ago, and said that its crude oil production almost reached last year's levels despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland jumped 4.2% after it reported a March-quarter profit versus a loss last year. Its quarterly truck volumes more than doubled year-on-year.

In global markets, Asian shares rose after record closing highs for Wall Street's Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes as the US President embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal.

