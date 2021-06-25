ANL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.12%)
ASC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.9%)
ASL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AVN 96.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.99%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
BYCO 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.04%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.02 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.76%)
FCCL 23.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
HUBC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
JSCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.91%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
PPL 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.25%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.6%)
UNITY 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.14%)
WTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
BR100 5,221 Decreased By ▼ -20.79 (-0.4%)
BR30 27,188 Decreased By ▼ -43.94 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,885 Decreased By ▼ -77.73 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,243 Decreased By ▼ -55.18 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eyes first weekly rise in four on muted dollar, US data in focus

  • Gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.
Reuters 25 Jun 2021

Gold gained on Friday and was set to post its first weekly rise in four as the dollar weakened, with investors awaiting US inflation data after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,778.48 per ounce by 0327 GMT. It has risen more than 0.8% so far this week, after last week's 6% drop. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,778.30.

"Gold has really struggled to rebound convincingly this week. The market is struggling for a conviction or direction in the US dollar," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"The gold market continues to consolidate around these levels until the data comes out.

The Feds are in no rush to raise rates and there would be enough inflation in the market to support gold."

The dollar index slipped 0.1% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders in other currencies, ahead of US producer price data due later in the day that would offer further clues on rising inflation.

Two Fed officials warned on Thursday that inflation could rise more than policymakers' expectation in the near term.

Fed chief Jerome Powell, however, said this week inflation would not be the only determinant of interest rate decisions, calming investors worried about policy tightening after the Fed's hawkish turn.

Gold is viewed as a hedge against higher inflation that could follow stimulus measures.

Spot gold may break a support at $1,769 per ounce and fall into a range of $1,734-$1,744, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $2,653.17 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.6% to $1,099.11. Both the metals were on track for their best week since March.

Silver was up 0.5% at $26.06 per ounce.

Gold Silver US gold Asia Gold bullion

Gold eyes first weekly rise in four on muted dollar, US data in focus

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters