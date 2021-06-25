ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Pakistan

Electoral reforms: Alvi asks political parties, stakeholders to evolve consensus

Naveed Butt 25 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked all political parties and concerned stakeholders to evolve consensus on the electoral reforms for holding free, fair and transparent upcoming general elections in the country. "There is a need for expediting the electoral reforms process, so as to grant Overseas Pakistanis their political rights as well as make the electoral process more transparent, secure, and impartial. It is the national obligation of political parties of the country and concerned stakeholders to work together to strengthen the electoral system in the country," the president made these remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Aminul Haque, and Advisor to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheerud Din Babar Awan to discuss the electoral reforms process, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Referring to the Elections Act 2017, the president said the Act was supported by all political parties for strengthening the democratic process, and this time, the political leadership of various political parties also needed to show the same spirit of cooperation for the sake of political rights of our citizens for a fair electoral process within the country through Electronic Voting Machines, and also to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis through internet-voting.

The president said he was ready to reach out all the political parties to take them on board to improve the existing electoral laws. He urged the need to rise above the political differences and jointly work for the fundamental political rights of the people of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

