Electoral reforms: Alvi asks political parties, stakeholders to evolve consensus

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked all political parties and concerned stakeholders to evolve consensus on the electoral reforms for holding free, fair and transparent upcoming general elections in the country. "There is a need for expediting the electoral reforms process, so as to grant Overseas Pakistanis their political rights as well as make the electoral process more transparent, secure, and impartial. It is the national obligation of political parties of the country and concerned stakeholders to work together to strengthen the electoral system in the country," the president made these remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Aminul Haque, and Advisor to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheerud Din Babar Awan to discuss the electoral reforms process, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

Referring to the Elections Act 2017, the president said the Act was supported by all political parties for strengthening the democratic process, and this time, the political leadership of various political parties also needed to show the same spirit of cooperation for the sake of political rights of our citizens for a fair electoral process within the country through Electronic Voting Machines, and also to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis through internet-voting.

The president said he was ready to reach out all the political parties to take them on board to improve the existing electoral laws. He urged the need to rise above the political differences and jointly work for the fundamental political rights of the people of Pakistan.

