Zardari, Talpur and others: Statement of prosecution witness recorded

Fazal Sher 25 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: A prosecution witness in mega money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and the others told an Accountability Court that he is not the author of any document produced by him before it. Accountability Court judge-II, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case, recorded the statement of prosecution witness, Muhammad Naeem, additional registrar, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

Zardari and Talpur's counsel Farooq H Naek cross-examined the witness.

Naek asked the witness if the document which were produced before the court prepared by him.

On this, the witness replied that he is not the author of any document produced by him before the court. It is correct that none of the documents has been addressed to me by name or otherwise, he said.

Naeem further said that he had joined the SECP on September 6, 2000, as deputy registrar Karachi.

In August 2019, he was posted as additional registrar.

Investigation Officer (IO) Muhammad Abro had recorded his statement under Section 161 of CrPC in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office Islamabad and produced different documents related to the case, he said.

"I was asked only to bring record of three companies," he said.

The witness said it was correct that he had not produced any document showing that he was asked by the IO to provide record as stated.

"It is correct that he has not produced any document showing that I was authorised by my senior to produce record of three companies," he said.

To a question, he said there were around 30 deputy registrars working in the SECP.

It is correct that around 30 deputy registrars were working during 2015 to 2016.

After completion of cross-examination of witness by Zardari's counsel the court summoned another witness Mehroz Akhtar for cross-examination and adjourned hearing till July 8.

The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with mega money laundering case.

