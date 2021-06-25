ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi concerned over violence in Afghanistan

Recorder Report 25 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed concern on high level of violence in Afghanistan and warned that continuation of violence would strengthen the 'spoilers' who did not wish to see peace in the region. Foreign Minister Qureshi was speaking to Ebrahim Taherian Fard, Iranian foreign minister's special envoy for Afghanistan, who called on him here, upon arrival on a two-day visit.

The foreign minister's comments come at a time when Afghan Taliban have stepped up offensive against the Afghan government forces that has set alarm bells ringing from Kabul to Washington. According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister and the top visiting Iranian diplomat exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, regional security and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Highlighting that both Pakistan and Iran have suffered due to instability in Afghanistan, Qureshi stressed close coordination between the two countries. The foreign minister, while highlighting salient aspects of Pakistan's consistent policy on Afghanistan, emphasised that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He underscored that only a negotiated political settlement, through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process, would help achieve the desired objective of sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. According to the statement, Qureshi stated that continuation of violence would strengthen the hands of 'spoilers,' who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

He urged that it was important for the Afghan parties to seize this opportunity and leverage the international support for the peace process. The foreign minister congratulated President-elect Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on his victory and reaffirmed commitment to further increase bilateral relations in all areas.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Office Shah Mahmood Qureshi Iranian foreign minister Afghan government forces Ebrahim Taherian Fard Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi

Qureshi concerned over violence in Afghanistan

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Israeli embassy explosion: Four held by Indian police

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.