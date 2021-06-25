Qureshi concerned over violence in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday expressed concern on high level of violence in Afghanistan and warned that continuation of violence would strengthen the 'spoilers' who did not wish to see peace in the region. Foreign Minister Qureshi was speaking to Ebrahim Taherian Fard, Iranian foreign minister's special envoy for Afghanistan, who called on him here, upon arrival on a two-day visit.

The foreign minister's comments come at a time when Afghan Taliban have stepped up offensive against the Afghan government forces that has set alarm bells ringing from Kabul to Washington. According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the foreign minister and the top visiting Iranian diplomat exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, regional security and issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Highlighting that both Pakistan and Iran have suffered due to instability in Afghanistan, Qureshi stressed close coordination between the two countries. The foreign minister, while highlighting salient aspects of Pakistan's consistent policy on Afghanistan, emphasised that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He underscored that only a negotiated political settlement, through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political process, would help achieve the desired objective of sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. According to the statement, Qureshi stated that continuation of violence would strengthen the hands of 'spoilers,' who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

He urged that it was important for the Afghan parties to seize this opportunity and leverage the international support for the peace process. The foreign minister congratulated President-elect Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi on his victory and reaffirmed commitment to further increase bilateral relations in all areas.

