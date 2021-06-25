KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 102,735 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,002 tonnes of import cargo and 29,733 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Thursday.

The total import cargo of 73,002 comprised of 47,864 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6,534 tonnes of DAP, 5,988 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 12,616 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 29,733 tonnes comprised of 26,010 tonnes of containerised cargo, 923 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,800 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

As many as 7499 containers comprising of 3314 containers import and 4185 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 980 of 20's and 1,167 of 40's loaded while 00 of 20's and 00 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 343 of 20's and 439 of 40's loaded containers while 1048 of 20's and 959 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 02 ships namely Hyundai Colombo and Hankuk Chemi respectably at the berth.

There are 04 ships namely Kmtc Colombo, Mutriba, Oriental Daphne and Milos have sailed off from the Karachi Port.

There were 13 cargos namely Oriental Sakura, Independent spirit container, One Henry Hudson container, Xing Shou Hai, DM JADE, TSM Pollux, MT Shalamar oil, Calais Trader, YM Excellene, Berlin Express, Scio Sky, Snoopy Glorious hope Phosphate due to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 146,692 tonnes, comprising 131,910 tonnes imports cargo and 14,782 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 790 Containers (12 TEUs imports and 778 TEUs export), was handled at the Port .

There are seventeen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them six ships, CMA CGM Orfeo, Irenes Ray, El-Tethys, Southern Robin, Ashley Lady and Milaha Qatar carrying Containers, Gen. Cargo, Palm oil, Gas oil and Natural gas are expected take berths at QICT, MW-1, LCT, FOTCO and EEVTL on Thursday (today), 24th June, while three more ships, MSC Ishyka, Maersk Jalan and CMA CGM Rigoletto carrying containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 25th June-2021.

