ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
European stocks up

Reuters 25 Jun 2021

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: European shares rose on Thursday as investors focused on a steady economic rebound against the backdrop of fears of a tapering in global monetary stimulus, while technology stocks jumped, taking cues from their US peers. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.9%, with technology, retail and travel and leisure stocks among the biggest gainers.

Technology stocks jumped 1.7%, tracking gains in the tech-heavy US Nasdaq index. The benchmark STOXX 600 has seen sharp swings this week, with losses on Wednesday almost erasing gains from the previous two days as mixed messages from the US Federal Reserve left investors uncertain about central banks' approach to tapering their massive stimulus in the face of rising inflation.

However, with the European Central Bank reaffirming its accommodative stance on monetary policy earlier this month, analysts said they did not expect European equities to continue to slide. German shares gained 0.9% as data showed the business climate index rose by more than expected in June and hit its highest level since November 2018.

London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, while the mid-caps index fell 0.5%. In company news, Swiss laboratory instruments maker Tecan Group jumped 10.8% to a record high after it said it would buy US medical devices and life sciences instruments group Paramit Corp for $1 billion.

French retailer Carrefour SA rose 0.7% after it said late on Wednesday it had started considering possible consolidation, divestitures or tie-ups of its foreign subsidiaries. Airbus shares gained 0.6% even as regulators called for more rigorous checks when pulling some its jets out of pandemic storage following flawed cockpit readings that could suggest blocked sensors.

European stocks FTSE 100 STOXX 600 index US Nasdaq index

