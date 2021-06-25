Thursday's early trade: Nasdaq, S&P scale new peak

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes hit all-time highs on Thursday, boosted by shares of Tesla and other top-shelf technology firms as data showing fewer weekly jobless claims bolstered views of a steady recovery in the labour market.

Tesla Inc rose 5.8% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he would list SpaceX's space internet venture, Starlink, when its cash flow is reasonably predictable, adding that Tesla shareholders could get preference in investing.

Mega-cap tech names such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Netflix Inc and Facebook Inc also gained between 0.2% and 0.9% and were among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 228.42 points, or 0.67%, at 34,102.66, and the S&P 500 was up 22.71 points, or 0.54%, at 4,264.55. The Nasdaq Composite was up 121.38 points, or 0.85%, at 14,393.11.