Recorder Report 25 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 24, 2021).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Jag            Disc           Alpine Marine      21-06-2021
                  Pooja          Mogas          Services
B-1               Hankuk         Load           Alpine Marine      23-06-2021
                  Chemi          Ethanol        Services
B-5               Han Hui        Load           Legend Shipping    23-06-2021
                                 General Cargo  & Logistic
B-8/B-9           Cosco          Disc. Load     Cosco              22-06-2021
                  Rotterdam      Container      Shipping Lines
B-13/B-14         Evropi         Disc.          Bulk Shipping      21-06-2021
                                 Dap            & Trading
B-14/B-15         Thalassic      Disc. Soya     Ocean              09-06-2021
                                 Bean Seeds     Services
Nmb-1             Al Ahmedi      Load Rice      Latif Trading      08-05-2021
                                                Company
Nmb-1             Mobine         Load Rice      N.s Shipping       21-06-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-26/B-27         Northern       Disc. Load     Hapag Lloyd        22-06-2021
                  Dedication     Container      Pakistan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3           Hyundai        Disc. Load     Hapag Lloyd        23-06-2021
                  Colombo        Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern          24-06-2021     Disc. Load                       Hapag Lloyd
Dedicatio                        Container                           Pakistan
Jag Pooja         24-06-2021     Disc Mogas                     Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Hyundai           24-06-2021     Disc. Load                       Hapag Lloyd
Colombo                          Container                           Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Oriental Sakura   24-06-2021     L/6000 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Independent
Spirit            24-06-2021     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
One Henry
Hudson            24-06-2021     D/L Container          Ocean Network Express
Xing Shou Hai     24-06-2021     D/47250 Fertilzer     WMA Ship Care Services
Dm Jade           25-06-2021     D/2000                             East Wind
                                 Chemical                    Shipping Company
Tsm Pollux        25-06-2021     L/10500                   East Wind Shipping
                                 Ethanol                              Company
M.T Shalmar       25-06-2021     D/70000                                 PNSC
                                 Crude Oil
Calais Trader     25-06-2021     D/L Container           United Marine Agency
Ym Excellence     25-06-2021     D/L Container            Inshipping Pvt. Ltd
Berlin Express    25-06-2021     D/L Container           Hapag Lloyd Pakistan
Scio Sky          25-06-2021     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Snoopy            23-06-2021     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Glorious Hope     25-06-2021     D/52425 Rock                        WMA Ship
                                 Phosphate                      Care Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
KMTC
Colombo           24-06-2021     Container Ship                             -
Mutriba           24-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
Oriental Daphne   24-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
Milos             24-06-2021     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Leopold        Project        Sino               23.06.2021
                  Staff          Cargo          Trans
MW-2              Seacon-8       Gen. Cargo     Asia Marine        23.06.2021
MW-4              African        Coal           Wilhelmsen         23.06.2021
                  Sanderling
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Falcon         Coal           Wilhelmsen         22.06.2021
                  Trident
PIBT              Thor           Coal           G.A.C              23.06.2021
                  Caliber
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Asia           Pam oil        Alpine             21.06.2021
                  Evergreen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Chemtrans      Mogas          Alpine             22.06.2021
                  Adriatic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Star Calypso   Soya bean      WMA                22.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Adami          LNG            Alpine             23.06.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
                                 Nil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Falcon Trident    Coal           Wilhelmsen                        24.06.2021
Asia Evergreen    Pam oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Leopold Staff     Project Cargo  Sino Trans                              -do-
Chemtrans
Adriatic          Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Orfeo             Containers     CMA CGM                           24.06.2021
Irenes Ray        Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
El-Tethys         Gen. Cargo     Legend Shipping                         -do-
Southern Robin    Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ashley Lady       Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Milaha Qatar      LNG            Alpine                                  -do-
Yari              LNG            G.A.C                      Waiting for berth
Thor Monadic      Coal           Wilhelmsen
BBC
Confidence        Coal           Wilhelmsen
Pangeo            Coal           Wilhelmsen                                 -
Sea Bravery       Coal           G.A.C                                      -
Dato Success      Coal           Sea Trade                                  -
Lucy Ocean        Coal           Wilhelmsen
Neu Trina         Coal           Water Link                                 -
VSL Castor        Coal           East Wind                                  -
Jabal Hafit       Coal           Posidon
Karema            Mogas          Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Jalan      Containers     Maersk Pak                        25.06.2021
CMA CGM
Rigoletto         Containers     CMA CGM                                 -do-
MSC Ishyka        Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

