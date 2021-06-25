Markets
Shipping Intelligence
25 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 24, 2021).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Jag Disc Alpine Marine 21-06-2021
Pooja Mogas Services
B-1 Hankuk Load Alpine Marine 23-06-2021
Chemi Ethanol Services
B-5 Han Hui Load Legend Shipping 23-06-2021
General Cargo & Logistic
B-8/B-9 Cosco Disc. Load Cosco 22-06-2021
Rotterdam Container Shipping Lines
B-13/B-14 Evropi Disc. Bulk Shipping 21-06-2021
Dap & Trading
B-14/B-15 Thalassic Disc. Soya Ocean 09-06-2021
Bean Seeds Services
Nmb-1 Al Ahmedi Load Rice Latif Trading 08-05-2021
Company
Nmb-1 Mobine Load Rice N.s Shipping 21-06-2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-26/B-27 Northern Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 22-06-2021
Dedication Container Pakistan
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Saptl-3 Hyundai Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 23-06-2021
Colombo Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern 24-06-2021 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd
Dedicatio Container Pakistan
Jag Pooja 24-06-2021 Disc Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
Hyundai 24-06-2021 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd
Colombo Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Oriental Sakura 24-06-2021 L/6000 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Independent
Spirit 24-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
One Henry
Hudson 24-06-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express
Xing Shou Hai 24-06-2021 D/47250 Fertilzer WMA Ship Care Services
Dm Jade 25-06-2021 D/2000 East Wind
Chemical Shipping Company
Tsm Pollux 25-06-2021 L/10500 East Wind Shipping
Ethanol Company
M.T Shalmar 25-06-2021 D/70000 PNSC
Crude Oil
Calais Trader 25-06-2021 D/L Container United Marine Agency
Ym Excellence 25-06-2021 D/L Container Inshipping Pvt. Ltd
Berlin Express 25-06-2021 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan
Scio Sky 25-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Snoopy 23-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Glorious Hope 25-06-2021 D/52425 Rock WMA Ship
Phosphate Care Services
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
KMTC
Colombo 24-06-2021 Container Ship -
Mutriba 24-06-2021 Tanker -
Oriental Daphne 24-06-2021 Tanker -
Milos 24-06-2021 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Leopold Project Sino 23.06.2021
Staff Cargo Trans
MW-2 Seacon-8 Gen. Cargo Asia Marine 23.06.2021
MW-4 African Coal Wilhelmsen 23.06.2021
Sanderling
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Falcon Coal Wilhelmsen 22.06.2021
Trident
PIBT Thor Coal G.A.C 23.06.2021
Caliber
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Asia Pam oil Alpine 21.06.2021
Evergreen
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Chemtrans Mogas Alpine 22.06.2021
Adriatic
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Star Calypso Soya bean WMA 22.06.2021
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Adami LNG Alpine 23.06.2021
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Nil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Falcon Trident Coal Wilhelmsen 24.06.2021
Asia Evergreen Pam oil Alpine -do-
Leopold Staff Project Cargo Sino Trans -do-
Chemtrans
Adriatic Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
CMA CGM
Orfeo Containers CMA CGM 24.06.2021
Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak -do-
El-Tethys Gen. Cargo Legend Shipping -do-
Southern Robin Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ashley Lady Gas oil Alpine -do-
Milaha Qatar LNG Alpine -do-
Yari LNG G.A.C Waiting for berth
Thor Monadic Coal Wilhelmsen
BBC
Confidence Coal Wilhelmsen
Pangeo Coal Wilhelmsen -
Sea Bravery Coal G.A.C -
Dato Success Coal Sea Trade -
Lucy Ocean Coal Wilhelmsen
Neu Trina Coal Water Link -
VSL Castor Coal East Wind -
Jabal Hafit Coal Posidon
Karema Mogas Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Maersk Jalan Containers Maersk Pak 25.06.2021
CMA CGM
Rigoletto Containers CMA CGM -do-
MSC Ishyka Containers MSC Pak -do-
=============================================================================
