KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (June 24, 2021).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Jag Disc Alpine Marine 21-06-2021 Pooja Mogas Services B-1 Hankuk Load Alpine Marine 23-06-2021 Chemi Ethanol Services B-5 Han Hui Load Legend Shipping 23-06-2021 General Cargo & Logistic B-8/B-9 Cosco Disc. Load Cosco 22-06-2021 Rotterdam Container Shipping Lines B-13/B-14 Evropi Disc. Bulk Shipping 21-06-2021 Dap & Trading B-14/B-15 Thalassic Disc. Soya Ocean 09-06-2021 Bean Seeds Services Nmb-1 Al Ahmedi Load Rice Latif Trading 08-05-2021 Company Nmb-1 Mobine Load Rice N.s Shipping 21-06-2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-26/B-27 Northern Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 22-06-2021 Dedication Container Pakistan ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE SOUTH WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Saptl-3 Hyundai Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 23-06-2021 Colombo Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Northern 24-06-2021 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd Dedicatio Container Pakistan Jag Pooja 24-06-2021 Disc Mogas Alpine Marine Services Hyundai 24-06-2021 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd Colombo Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Oriental Sakura 24-06-2021 L/6000 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Independent Spirit 24-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd One Henry Hudson 24-06-2021 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Xing Shou Hai 24-06-2021 D/47250 Fertilzer WMA Ship Care Services Dm Jade 25-06-2021 D/2000 East Wind Chemical Shipping Company Tsm Pollux 25-06-2021 L/10500 East Wind Shipping Ethanol Company M.T Shalmar 25-06-2021 D/70000 PNSC Crude Oil Calais Trader 25-06-2021 D/L Container United Marine Agency Ym Excellence 25-06-2021 D/L Container Inshipping Pvt. Ltd Berlin Express 25-06-2021 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Scio Sky 25-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Snoopy 23-06-2021 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Glorious Hope 25-06-2021 D/52425 Rock WMA Ship Phosphate Care Services ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= KMTC Colombo 24-06-2021 Container Ship - Mutriba 24-06-2021 Tanker - Oriental Daphne 24-06-2021 Tanker - Milos 24-06-2021 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Leopold Project Sino 23.06.2021 Staff Cargo Trans MW-2 Seacon-8 Gen. Cargo Asia Marine 23.06.2021 MW-4 African Coal Wilhelmsen 23.06.2021 Sanderling ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Falcon Coal Wilhelmsen 22.06.2021 Trident PIBT Thor Coal G.A.C 23.06.2021 Caliber ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Asia Pam oil Alpine 21.06.2021 Evergreen ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Chemtrans Mogas Alpine 22.06.2021 Adriatic ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Star Calypso Soya bean WMA 22.06.2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN GASPORT CONSORTIUM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Adami LNG Alpine 23.06.2021 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Nil ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Falcon Trident Coal Wilhelmsen 24.06.2021 Asia Evergreen Pam oil Alpine -do- Leopold Staff Project Cargo Sino Trans -do- Chemtrans Adriatic Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= CMA CGM Orfeo Containers CMA CGM 24.06.2021 Irenes Ray Containers Maersk Pak -do- El-Tethys Gen. Cargo Legend Shipping -do- Southern Robin Palm oil Alpine -do- Ashley Lady Gas oil Alpine -do- Milaha Qatar LNG Alpine -do- Yari LNG G.A.C Waiting for berth Thor Monadic Coal Wilhelmsen BBC Confidence Coal Wilhelmsen Pangeo Coal Wilhelmsen - Sea Bravery Coal G.A.C - Dato Success Coal Sea Trade - Lucy Ocean Coal Wilhelmsen Neu Trina Coal Water Link - VSL Castor Coal East Wind - Jabal Hafit Coal Posidon Karema Mogas Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Maersk Jalan Containers Maersk Pak 25.06.2021 CMA CGM Rigoletto Containers CMA CGM -do- MSC Ishyka Containers MSC Pak -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021