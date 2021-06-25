THE RUPEE: Some lost value vs USD regained

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR regained some of the value that it had lost in last couple of days against USD in both interbank and open markets. In global currency markets, USD slightly dipped as well after Federal Reserve hinted yesterday it won't be raising interest rates as quickly as was expected. However, PKR remained unchanged against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 95 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157.55 and 157.65 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 1.20 rupees for buying and 1.30 rupees for selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 157.60 and 158 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 187 and 188.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 35 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.70 and 42.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 45 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling closing at 41.65 and 41.95 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 157.60 Open Offer Rs 158 00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 157.55 Offer Rate Rs 157.65 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Thursday.

Following lack of buyers' interest in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 157.80 and Rs 159.30 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 158.30 and Rs 159.90 respectively, local currency dealers said.

In addition, the national currency followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 219.00 and Rs 220.80 against Wednesday's closing trend of Rs 220.20 and Rs 221.90 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 70paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs159(buying) and Rs 159.10(selling) against last rate of Rs159.70(buying) and Rs 159.80(selling).

It closed at Rs159(buying) and Rs 159.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021