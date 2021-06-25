ANL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
ASC 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.95%)
ASL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.03%)
BOP 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.44%)
EPCL 48.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.62%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HUBC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2%)
HUMNL 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.75%)
KAPCO 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 35.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PIBTL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PPL 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
PRL 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.7%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.7%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-2.32%)
UNITY 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.45%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 11.45 (0.22%)
BR30 27,232 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-0.01%)
KSE100 47,963 Increased By ▲ 61.84 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 39.22 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,108
3824hr
Pakistan Cases
951,865
1,09724hr
2.38% positivity
Sindh
333,798
Punjab
345,449
Balochistan
26,845
Islamabad
82,470
KPK
137,370
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
25 Jun 2021

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 24, 2021).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
732,900,929           434,463,486         20,100,695,363         11,529,072,915
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    1,486,197,092      (1,582,332,140)     (96,135,048)
Local Individuals          20,637,262,259     (19,852,786,917)     784,475,342 
Local Corporates            8,214,558,220      (8,902,898,513)    (688,340,294)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

foreign investors NCCPL Local Corporates daily settlement NCCPL

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Delay in dry docking: Talks under way: Azhar

Nawaz’s appeals against convictions dismissed

PM briefed about boost in textile sector

Govt given power to meet IMF’s tariff condition

Structural reforms: IMF says more work needed

28 civilians killed in Afghanistan

RD levy: FBR Member refuses to share list of items with NA panel

Modi discusses IIOJK elections

Israeli embassy explosion: Four held by Indian police

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.