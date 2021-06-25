Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
25 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 24, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
732,900,929 434,463,486 20,100,695,363 11,529,072,915
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,486,197,092 (1,582,332,140) (96,135,048)
Local Individuals 20,637,262,259 (19,852,786,917) 784,475,342
Local Corporates 8,214,558,220 (8,902,898,513) (688,340,294)
===============================================================================
