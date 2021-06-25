KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (June 24, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 732,900,929 434,463,486 20,100,695,363 11,529,072,915 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,486,197,092 (1,582,332,140) (96,135,048) Local Individuals 20,637,262,259 (19,852,786,917) 784,475,342 Local Corporates 8,214,558,220 (8,902,898,513) (688,340,294) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021