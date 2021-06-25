KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 24, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,240.45 High: 5,268.26 Low: 5,229.35 Net Change: (+) 9.89 Volume ('000): 548,898 Value ('000): 13,475,264 Makt Cap 1,458,827,192,645 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,600.71 NET CH. (+) 21.13 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,227.08 NET CH. (+) 12.81 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,808.92 NET CH. (+) 55.31 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,159.05 NET CH. (+) 5.75 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,385.31 NET CH. (-) 40.85 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-June-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021