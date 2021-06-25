Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
25 Jun 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (June 24, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,240.45
High: 5,268.26
Low: 5,229.35
Net Change: (+) 9.89
Volume ('000): 548,898
Value ('000): 13,475,264
Makt Cap 1,458,827,192,645
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,600.71
NET CH. (+) 21.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,227.08
NET CH. (+) 12.81
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,808.92
NET CH. (+) 55.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,159.05
NET CH. (+) 5.75
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,385.31
NET CH. (-) 40.85
------------------------------------
As on: 24-June-2021
====================================
