KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 25-06-2021 11:15 Summit Bank Limited 25-06-2021 11:00 Cherat Packaging Ltd 25-06-2021 11:30 Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 25-06-2021 14:30 Oil & Gas D evelopment C o. L td 25-06-2021 09:30 Shifa International Hospitals Ltd 26-06-2021 16:00 Macter International Ltd 26-06-2021 10:00 Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited 28-06-2021 16:00 Shield Corporation Ltd 28-06-2021 11:00 BIPL Securities Limited 28-06-2021 10:30 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Ltd 28-06-2021 11:30 Ghani Global Glass Ltd 28-06-2021 11:00 International Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 15:00 Agriauto Industries Ltd 28-06-2021 11:30 Indus Motor Comapny Ltd 28-06-2021 16:00 Thal Limited 29-06-2021 14:30 Synthetic Products Enterprises Ltd 29-06-2021 16:30 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 29-06-2021 10:00 Treet Corporation Ltd 29-06-2021 11:00 Silkbank Limited 29-06-2021 10:30 Tata Textile Mills Ltd 30-06-2021 10:30 Fauji Foods lImited 30-06-2021 11:00 Exide Pakistan Limited 30-06-2021 12:00 Dynea Pakistan Ltd 30-06-2021 14:30 Olympia Mills Ltd 30-06-2021 11:00 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 30-06-2021 13:00 The Organic Meat Company Ltd 30-06-2021 11:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 30-06-2021 10:00 Habib Bank Limited 01-07-2021 13:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021