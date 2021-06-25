State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (June 24, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 158.5036 Pound Sterling 221.2235 Euro 189.1740 Japanese Yen 1.4291 ===========================

