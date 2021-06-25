Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
25 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (June 24, 2021).
US Dollar 158.5036
Pound Sterling 221.2235
Euro 189.1740
Japanese Yen 1.4291
